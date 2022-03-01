UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $229.64 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $229,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

