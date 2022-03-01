UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $217,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Seagen stock opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,345 shares of company stock worth $15,252,374. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.