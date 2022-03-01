UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $258,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

