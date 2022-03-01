Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

TSN stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

