Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 237,314 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 237,314 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Amundi bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

