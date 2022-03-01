Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 349,963 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.