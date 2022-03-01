Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248,715 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 1,072,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 105.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 601,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 228.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 162.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 426,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

RRD opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

