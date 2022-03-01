Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,292 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.