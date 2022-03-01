Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $3.55 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.15. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.23 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

