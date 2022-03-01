Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 17,400 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1,619.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

