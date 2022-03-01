Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 593.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 23.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $615.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

