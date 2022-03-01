Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 324,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,712,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,918,000. Natixis grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,131,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 787.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 516,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 458,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.10.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 180.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 160.01%.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

GCM Grosvenor Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.