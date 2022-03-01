Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.32 Million Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 25.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

