TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.52). Approximately 579,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 714,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.51).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

