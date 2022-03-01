Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.66. 323,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $123.57. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.