Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

TWKS traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,941. Turing has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Turing alerts:

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.