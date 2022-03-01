Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $38.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.06) to GBX 77 ($1.03) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

TUWOY stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

