Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,412 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waterdrop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NYSE:WDH opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.