Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,329 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

