Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 646 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $2,538,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

