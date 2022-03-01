Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. 784,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,592,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

