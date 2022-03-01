Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 202 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.43 on Tuesday, reaching $858.00. 757,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,281,689. The firm has a market cap of $861.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $965.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $923.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

