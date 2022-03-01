Truist Financial Comments on TrueCar, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TrueCar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TrueCar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRUE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

TRUE opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TrueCar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in TrueCar by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

