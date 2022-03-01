Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 109,978.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

