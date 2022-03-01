TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.TriMas also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TriMas by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TriMas by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

