Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05).
Shares of TMQ opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$178.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44.
In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
