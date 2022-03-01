Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives C$3.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

Shares of TSE TMQ traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

