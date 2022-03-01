Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,484 shares of company stock valued at $210,070,389. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.59 on Tuesday, reaching $354.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,846. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $346.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.