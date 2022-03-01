Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $506,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,494,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 21,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.