Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day moving average is $214.00. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $148.43 and a one year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

