Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 39.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 29,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 8.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,718,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,822,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 0.14.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.87.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

