Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 123.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 48.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,911. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

