Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $5,215,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in YETI by 95.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

