Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.