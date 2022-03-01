Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.