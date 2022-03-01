Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,059,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

