Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVTX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

