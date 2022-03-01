Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,423,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

