TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Lowered to $38.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.43.

TMDX stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

