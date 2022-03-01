TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,498,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,833,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $666.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.73. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

