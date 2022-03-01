Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $153.93 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

