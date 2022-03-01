Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.28

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.28 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.20 ($0.27). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.27), with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £10.49 million and a P/E ratio of -40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43.

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

