Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,375 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

