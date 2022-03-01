Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$110.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.55.

Shares of TD stock traded down C$3.35 on Tuesday, hitting C$98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,255. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.73 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$101.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.04. The stock has a market cap of C$180.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

