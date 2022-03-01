Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 13,824 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 778,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period.

ISD opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

