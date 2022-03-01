Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $49,934,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,309,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

