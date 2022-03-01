Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,820,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30.

