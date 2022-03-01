Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 24,459 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

