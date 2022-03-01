THORChain Trading Up 43.9% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00011743 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $309.39 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.93 or 0.06671756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.64 or 1.00052698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars.

