TheStreet Downgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

