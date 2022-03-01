The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 429,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

